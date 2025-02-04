Indian Embassy Rescues Stranded Workers in Libya

In a decisive move, the Indian embassy in Libya has orchestrated the safe return of 18 Indian nationals who were stranded in Benghazi. After being misled by unscrupulous recruitment agents, these nationals found themselves trapped for several weeks.

The Ministry of External Affairs disclosed the news on Tuesday, highlighting the embassy's collaborative efforts with local authorities to secure the necessary authorization and travel documents.

The workers, who had been left in a precarious situation, received continuous support from the embassy, including assistance with daily necessities. The Embassy of India's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, extended gratitude to Libyan authorities for their cooperation, affirming India's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)