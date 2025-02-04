Punjab Prepares for Returning Immigrants Amid US Deportation Reports
A US military plane carrying 205 illegal immigrants is set to arrive in Amritsar, Punjab. NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal criticized the US decision to deport them, asserting their contribution to the US economy and urging for permanent residency. Punjab prepares to receive the deportees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A US military plane with 205 illegal immigrants is expected to land at Amritsar airport on Wednesday, according to Punjab authorities.
Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed dissatisfaction with the US decision to deport these individuals. He emphasized that they have contributed significantly to the American economy and deserved permanent residency instead of deportation.
Punjab government has made arrangements to receive these individuals, while urging potential immigrants in Punjab to pursue legal methods for migration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement