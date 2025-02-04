Supreme Court Overrides Karnataka's Recruitment Halt

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has intervened to allow the Karnataka High Court to proceed with its recruitment plan for 158 civil judges, sidelining a state government circular that sought to halt the process.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, was informed of the November circular that introduced amendments to the Karnataka Judicial Service Recruitment Rules 2024, impacting the direct recruitment process.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice noted the rising number of judicial appointments, which have increased from 21,000 to 29,000 across the country, emphasizing that increased expenditure by state governments is essential to meet these demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)