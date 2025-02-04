Left Menu

Trial Commences for Attack on Famed Novelist Salman Rushdie

The trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie, begins with jury selection. Rushdie, attacked in 2022, sustained significant injuries. Matar pleads not guilty, while Rushdie, known for 'The Satanic Verses', prepares to testify. The case raises cultural and political tensions.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:01 IST
Trial Commences for Attack on Famed Novelist Salman Rushdie
The trial for Hadi Matar, charged with attempting to murder renowned novelist Salman Rushdie, is set to commence with jury selection. Matar, 26, allegedly rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York last year, stabbing Rushdie multiple times during a lecture.

Rushdie, author of 'The Satanic Verses', faced a years-long fatwa and narrowly survived the attack at the age of 77. He is expected to take the stand as one of the first witnesses. Matar, maintaining a plea of not guilty, faces severe charges, including second-degree attempted murder.

Debate and interest surrounding the case continue, as cultural and political issues intersect. The trial location remains Chautauqua County Court after an unsuccessful attempt by Matar's lawyer to relocate the venue, citing potential bias against Matar.

