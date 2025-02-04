Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Defamation Complaint Against Shashi Tharoor

A Delhi court has dismissed BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's defamation complaint against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The court found no evidence that Tharoor made defamatory statements about Chandrasekhar in interviews regarding alleged voter bribery during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Tharoor's comments were deemed contextually non-defamatory.

A Delhi court has thrown out a criminal complaint filed by BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of defamation. The court noted no direct or intended imputation by Tharoor in any media interviews about the BJP leader bribing voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal commented that viewing every utterance as defamation risks diminishing free speech. Tharoor's statements, remarking the BJP spends more than Congress, were a national context, not targeted defamation. The court's decision emphasizes the lack of evidence against Tharoor to warrant a defamation trial.

In parallel, the Delhi High Court is proceeding with a civil defamation suit filed by Chandrasekhar, seeking Rs 10 crore in damages for reputational harm allegedly caused by Tharoor's public remarks broadcasted on multiple platforms.

