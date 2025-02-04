Tragic Family Drama Unfolds in Ashrafpur Village
In Ashrafpur village, a father allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter due to suspicions of an affair and attempted to poison himself. He is currently receiving medical treatment while police send his daughter's body for postmortem. No legal action has yet been taken.
In a shocking incident in Ashrafpur village, a father identified as Rajpal allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter, Anshu, using a rod amid suspicions of an affair, according to police reports.
Following the attack, Rajpal allegedly consumed poison in an apparent suicide attempt and was subsequently hospitalized for treatment, as per local law enforcement officials.
The local police are conducting a thorough investigation, but have not filed a case due to the absence of a formal complaint, stated Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra. Anshu's body has been sent for a postmortem examination.
