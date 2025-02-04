Revamping Juvenile Justice: NHRC's Strategic Overhaul

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is paving the way for significant improvements in the juvenile justice system, focusing on children in conflict with the law. At a recent core group meeting, chaired by Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian, a series of strategic recommendations emerged.

Key among the discussions was the formation of a 'working group of experts' to authenticate the data related to these children, crucial for understanding and addressing their specific problems. The NHRC emphasized collaboration with various bodies, such as the Bureau of Police Research and Development and National Crime Records Bureau.

Further recommendations included the establishment of child protection officials in all states and enhancing rehabilitation programs. The NHRC is considering these and other inputs to finalize a policy framework to safeguard the rights of children in the justice system.

