Left Menu

Scandal Behind Bars: Kerala Jail's Secret Visitors Unveiled

A case has been filed against two senior police officials and six others for visiting businessman Boby Chemmanur in jail. The FIR alleges prison rule violations, including unauthorized entry and monetary transactions. The officials have been suspended, and Chemmanur was previously remanded in custody following a harassment complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:47 IST
Scandal Behind Bars: Kerala Jail's Secret Visitors Unveiled
Boby Chemmanur
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against two senior police officials and six other individuals after they visited businessman Boby Chemmanur at Ernakulam district jail, Kakkanad, last month. Their visit has drawn scrutiny over allegedly breaching prison protocols.

Chemmanur, who was remanded in judicial custody on charges of sexual harassment by Malayalam actor Honey Rose, reportedly received Rs 200 from the visitors, contrary to prison rules. An FIR has been filed at Infopark police station, naming the deputy inspector general (prisons) and the jail superintendent as central figures in the incident.

The authorities are currently suspended, as investigations unfold, following a complaint under section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Chemmanur, arrested on January 8 and granted bail by the Kerala High Court on January 14, remains at the center of the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025