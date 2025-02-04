Scandal Behind Bars: Kerala Jail's Secret Visitors Unveiled

A case has been registered against two senior police officials and six other individuals after they visited businessman Boby Chemmanur at Ernakulam district jail, Kakkanad, last month. Their visit has drawn scrutiny over allegedly breaching prison protocols.

Chemmanur, who was remanded in judicial custody on charges of sexual harassment by Malayalam actor Honey Rose, reportedly received Rs 200 from the visitors, contrary to prison rules. An FIR has been filed at Infopark police station, naming the deputy inspector general (prisons) and the jail superintendent as central figures in the incident.

The authorities are currently suspended, as investigations unfold, following a complaint under section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Chemmanur, arrested on January 8 and granted bail by the Kerala High Court on January 14, remains at the center of the controversy.

