Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Petrol Pump: Worker Electrocuted

A fatal accident occurred at a petrol pump on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, resulting in the death of 28-year-old worker Deepak and injuring his colleague Pankaj. The mishap happened when a metal ladder came into contact with a high-tension power line, leading to an electric shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:26 IST
Tragic Accident at Petrol Pump: Worker Electrocuted
Accident
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded at a petrol pump along the Delhi-Dehradun national highway on Tuesday evening. A 28-year-old worker, identified as Deepak, tragically lost his life while another employee, Pankaj, suffered severe burn injuries.

The accident occurred when the employees accidentally moved a long iron ladder into a high-tension electricity supply line, according to Chhapar SHO Vikash Yadav. The resulting electric shock led to Deepak's death and Pankaj's hospitalization in critical condition.

Authorities have dispatched Deepak's body for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025