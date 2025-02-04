Tragic Accident at Petrol Pump: Worker Electrocuted

An unfortunate incident unfolded at a petrol pump along the Delhi-Dehradun national highway on Tuesday evening. A 28-year-old worker, identified as Deepak, tragically lost his life while another employee, Pankaj, suffered severe burn injuries.

The accident occurred when the employees accidentally moved a long iron ladder into a high-tension electricity supply line, according to Chhapar SHO Vikash Yadav. The resulting electric shock led to Deepak's death and Pankaj's hospitalization in critical condition.

Authorities have dispatched Deepak's body for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances of this tragic event.

