Tragic Accident at Petrol Pump: Worker Electrocuted
A fatal accident occurred at a petrol pump on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, resulting in the death of 28-year-old worker Deepak and injuring his colleague Pankaj. The mishap happened when a metal ladder came into contact with a high-tension power line, leading to an electric shock.
An unfortunate incident unfolded at a petrol pump along the Delhi-Dehradun national highway on Tuesday evening. A 28-year-old worker, identified as Deepak, tragically lost his life while another employee, Pankaj, suffered severe burn injuries.
The accident occurred when the employees accidentally moved a long iron ladder into a high-tension electricity supply line, according to Chhapar SHO Vikash Yadav. The resulting electric shock led to Deepak's death and Pankaj's hospitalization in critical condition.
Authorities have dispatched Deepak's body for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances of this tragic event.
