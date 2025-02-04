Qatar Reinforces Ties with Lebanese Military Amid Economic Struggle

During a recent visit to Beirut, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar's support for the Lebanese military, emphasizing continuing aid amid Lebanon's economic woes.

Meeting with Lebanon's president, Joseph Aoun, Thani highlighted the importance of mutual projects between the countries. Qatar has stood by Lebanon, particularly in supporting its military as it struggles with financial difficulties.

Though specific sectors for future investments were not disclosed, Qatar's previous ventures include joining TotalEnergies and Eni in offshore gas exploration along Lebanon's coast.

