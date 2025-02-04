Left Menu

Qatar Reinforces Ties with Lebanese Military Amid Economic Struggle

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Lebanon, affirming the country's support for the Lebanese army during economic challenges. His meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun underscored Qatar's ongoing assistance. Discussions highlighted potential collaborations, with past investments in Lebanon's offshore gas ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:28 IST
Qatar Reinforces Ties with Lebanese Military Amid Economic Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

During a recent visit to Beirut, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar's support for the Lebanese military, emphasizing continuing aid amid Lebanon's economic woes.

Meeting with Lebanon's president, Joseph Aoun, Thani highlighted the importance of mutual projects between the countries. Qatar has stood by Lebanon, particularly in supporting its military as it struggles with financial difficulties.

Though specific sectors for future investments were not disclosed, Qatar's previous ventures include joining TotalEnergies and Eni in offshore gas exploration along Lebanon's coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025