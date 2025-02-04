Qatar Reinforces Ties with Lebanese Military Amid Economic Struggle
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Lebanon, affirming the country's support for the Lebanese army during economic challenges. His meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun underscored Qatar's ongoing assistance. Discussions highlighted potential collaborations, with past investments in Lebanon's offshore gas ventures.
- Lebanon
During a recent visit to Beirut, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar's support for the Lebanese military, emphasizing continuing aid amid Lebanon's economic woes.
Meeting with Lebanon's president, Joseph Aoun, Thani highlighted the importance of mutual projects between the countries. Qatar has stood by Lebanon, particularly in supporting its military as it struggles with financial difficulties.
Though specific sectors for future investments were not disclosed, Qatar's previous ventures include joining TotalEnergies and Eni in offshore gas exploration along Lebanon's coast.
