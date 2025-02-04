Left Menu

Erdogan Pledges Support to New Syrian Leadership

Turkish President Erdogan and Syria's new President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, have discussed actions against Kurdish militants in northeast Syria. Erdogan emphasizes Turkey's readiness to assist Syria's new leadership in combating Islamic State and Kurdish militants while advocating for lifting sanctions and supporting Syrian stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:33 IST
Erdogan Pledges Support to New Syrian Leadership
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa regarding strategic actions against Kurdish militants in northeast Syria during a meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan expressed Turkey's readiness to aid Syria's new leadership in fighting both the Islamic State and Kurdish militants, predicting an accelerated return of Syrian migrants as stability improves.

Additionally, Erdogan urged for the removal of sanctions from the Assad era and highlighted the need for Arab and Muslim countries to financially support Syria's new government during its transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025