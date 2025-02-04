Erdogan Pledges Support to New Syrian Leadership
Turkish President Erdogan and Syria's new President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, have discussed actions against Kurdish militants in northeast Syria. Erdogan emphasizes Turkey's readiness to assist Syria's new leadership in combating Islamic State and Kurdish militants while advocating for lifting sanctions and supporting Syrian stability.
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa regarding strategic actions against Kurdish militants in northeast Syria during a meeting in Ankara.
Erdogan expressed Turkey's readiness to aid Syria's new leadership in fighting both the Islamic State and Kurdish militants, predicting an accelerated return of Syrian migrants as stability improves.
Additionally, Erdogan urged for the removal of sanctions from the Assad era and highlighted the need for Arab and Muslim countries to financially support Syria's new government during its transition.
