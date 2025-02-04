El Salvador's Offer: Outsourcing US Prisoners Amidst Legal Complexities
Marco Rubio reported a unique proposal from El Salvador to house and jail United States citizens convicted of violent crimes. Though appreciative of the offer, Rubio cited potential legal hurdles. Meanwhile, Rubio's discussions on migration were overshadowed by changes within USAID and Trump's policy reforms.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged a bold proposition from El Salvador, which offers to house violent American criminals following a notable agreement between the nations. However, Rubio noted there could be significant legal implications surrounding this offer.
The agreement, made with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, suggests El Salvador will accept deported US citizens involved in violent crimes. Although Rubio praised its generosity, he stressed the need for cautious consideration, mentioning constitutional nuances during a press event with Costa Rica's President, Rodrigo Chaves.
This came amid a broader context of turmoil as significant shifts at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) emerged, with widespread job losses and foreign aid freezes initiated by President Trump. Rubio indicated that while USAID faces structural reorganization, any moves would prioritize US national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
