Families Sue Over Halt in Gender-Affirming Care
Families with transgender children are legally challenging President Trump's order to stop federal support for gender-affirming health care for minors. The lawsuit, involving PFLAG and GLMA, seeks to pause the directive. Trump's order marks a shift from Biden's policies, prompting national legal controversies.
Families advocating for transgender youth filed a lawsuit against President Trump's executive order halting federal support for gender-affirming health care for minors.
The legal challenge, joined by PFLAG and GLMA, was filed in the US District Court in Baltimore. It comes after Trump stopped federal funding for such medical care under programs like Medicaid and TRICARE.
Opposing Trump's stance, plaintiffs represented by ACLU and Lambda Legal seek a temporary halt on the order, highlighting established medical standards and risks to young people and providers.
