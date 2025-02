Turkey-Syria Relations on the Mend: Erdogan and Sharaa Discuss Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa convened in Ankara to address regional security issues and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The leaders discussed strategies to combat Kurdish militants and the Islamic State in northeast Syria, signaling renewed cooperation between the two countries. Erdogan expressed Turkey's readiness to support Syria's new government and emphasized the importance of lifting international sanctions for regional stability.

Further underscoring the warming relations, Sharaa invited Erdogan to visit Syria. Economic discussions were also prominent, as Turkish companies eye expansion opportunities in Syria amid expectations of increased trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)