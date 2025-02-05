Tragedy in Sweden: Worst Mass Shooting in History Shakes Orebro

About ten people, including the gunman, were killed in a tragic mass shooting on Tuesday at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the event as the worst mass shooting in Swedish history. The police confirmed that the suspected gunman was among the deceased and that he acted alone.

Speaking just hours after the tragic event, Kristersson acknowledged the many unanswered questions surrounding the incident. He urged the public not to speculate as investigators work to determine the motives behind such a senseless act of violence. The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the victims' families and commended the swift response of emergency services.

The incident unfolded after a national exam, with fewer students on the campus than usual. Teacher Lena Warenmark recounted hearing approximately ten gunshots, while students sheltered in nearby buildings and others barricaded themselves in classrooms. As authorities investigate, Sweden mourns this 'painful day.'

(With inputs from agencies.)