Controversial Deportations: Migrant Flights to Guantanamo Bay Begin

The United States commenced its first military deportation flight to Guantanamo Bay, marking a new chapter in the facility's controversial history. Once primarily used to detain individuals linked to the September 11 attacks, the Navy base in Cuba is now poised to handle a significant influx of migrants.

President Donald Trump has long viewed Guantanamo as a potential solution for housing migrants, describing it as having the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 people. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Guantanamo officer, supports this notion, calling it an ideal location.

However, human rights organizations, including Amnesty International USA, have condemned the decision. Amy Fischer, Director of its Refugee and Migrant Rights Programme, labeled the plan as inhumane and costly, urging the government to close Guantanamo permanently. Meanwhile, other deportation flights, including one to India and several to South American countries, continue amid fluctuating support from service members at the facility.

