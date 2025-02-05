Left Menu

Controversial Deportations: Migrant Flights to Guantanamo Bay Begin

The US has initiated military flights to deport migrants to Guantanamo Bay, reviving its use as an immigration facility. The move has sparked criticism from human rights advocates who argue it isolates detainees from support and legal systems. Additional deportation flights to various countries have also occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:51 IST
Controversial Deportations: Migrant Flights to Guantanamo Bay Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States commenced its first military deportation flight to Guantanamo Bay, marking a new chapter in the facility's controversial history. Once primarily used to detain individuals linked to the September 11 attacks, the Navy base in Cuba is now poised to handle a significant influx of migrants.

President Donald Trump has long viewed Guantanamo as a potential solution for housing migrants, describing it as having the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 people. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Guantanamo officer, supports this notion, calling it an ideal location.

However, human rights organizations, including Amnesty International USA, have condemned the decision. Amy Fischer, Director of its Refugee and Migrant Rights Programme, labeled the plan as inhumane and costly, urging the government to close Guantanamo permanently. Meanwhile, other deportation flights, including one to India and several to South American countries, continue amid fluctuating support from service members at the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025