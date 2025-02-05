Trump and Musk's Federal Workspace Overhaul
President Trump and Elon Musk are pushing to reduce federal office spaces through the General Services Administration (GSA), challenging the return-to-office mandate. Approximately 7,500 federal office leases are being terminated as part of this strategy. Nicole Hollander leads the initiative, aiming to streamline government operations.
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are spearheading a significant effort to downsize federal office spaces through the General Services Administration (GSA). This move comes as the agency manages around 7,500 federal employee worksites across the country.
Last week, the GSA's Washington headquarters sent directives to regional managers, instructing them to begin the process of terminating leases nationwide. This action appears contradictory to Trump's mandate for federal employees to return to office, adding confusion amid ongoing efforts to accommodate remote work.
Nicole Hollander is leading this initiative, aiming to terminate hundreds of leases daily. This strategy aligns with the administration's broader goal of reducing the number of federal employees, potentially reflecting a belief in the reduced need for office space.
