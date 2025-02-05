Left Menu

Austria's Coalition Talks at Crucial Juncture Amid Protests

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) and conservative People's Party (OVP) dismissed reports that coalition negotiations had collapsed, though the OVP acknowledged talks were in a crucial phase. The negotiations face obstacles, with FPO leader Herbert Kickl pushing for key government roles amid public protests against a potential coalition.

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) and the conservative People's Party (OVP) have denied reports that their coalition government talks have collapsed. Media outlets had speculated a halt in discussions, but the OVP clarified that negotiations were merely in a "difficult phase."

The FPO, which emerged as the leading party in September's elections, assured followers on social media that talks will continue despite reports calling it a "hoax." Leader Herbert Kickl is spearheading discussions after other coalition attempts faltered.

As negotiations proceed, thousands have protested against the potential alliance, with demands focusing on maintaining Austria's EU membership and media independence.

