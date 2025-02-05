Left Menu

Mass Exodus: Federal Workers Weigh Deferred Resignation Offers

Over 20,000 federal employees are contemplating leaving their roles under a 'deferred resignation program,' driven by the Trump administration's aim to downsize the government. This program offers continued pay and benefits until September 30, despite legality concerns raised by some Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:19 IST
More than 20,000 federal employees have indicated their willingness to quit under a U.S. government incentive program, a source revealed on Tuesday. This push, designed by the Trump administration, aims to significantly reduce the size of federal bureaucracy by offering continued pay and benefits up till the end of September.

Public safety roles, such as air traffic controllers, are exempt, but the number of participants is surging, with a peak expected as the deadline approaches. Despite legal challenges raised by some Democrats, the White House's Office of Personnel Management assured that the initiative is lawful and voluntary.

The program seeks to financially aid employees as departments reorganize. President Trump has been actively reshaping government operations, encouraging employees to transition into the private sector and take vacations. This has sparked criticism among civil servants who feel pressured by the administration's rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

