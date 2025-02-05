Trump's Firm Stance Against Iran: Nuclear Call and Sanctions Intensified

In a bold move on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed his willingness to sit down with Iran's leadership, aiming to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions. His statement underscores heightened tensions amid longstanding concerns over Iran's nuclear aspirations.

President Trump reiterated the U.S.'s viewpoint that Iran is perilously close to acquiring nuclear weapons. Emphasizing U.S. preventive measures, he stated the country's entitlement to bar Iranian oil transactions with other nations, signalling a continuation of stringent sanctions.

Additionally, President Trump signed a directive reinforcing his 'maximum pressure campaign' on Iran. He also confirmed the ongoing U.S. disengagement from the United Nations Human Rights Council and the suspension of funds to the U.N.'s Palestinian relief initiative, UNRWA.

