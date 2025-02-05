Left Menu

Trump's Firm Stance Against Iran: Nuclear Call and Sanctions Intensified

President Donald Trump expressed readiness to meet Iran's leader to negotiate halting nuclear development. He reiterated Iran's proximity to nuclear weapon capability, emphasized U.S. oil sanctions, and signed measures to maintain the pressure campaign against Iran while halting U.N. aid to Palestinian agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:51 IST
Trump's Firm Stance Against Iran: Nuclear Call and Sanctions Intensified

In a bold move on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed his willingness to sit down with Iran's leadership, aiming to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions. His statement underscores heightened tensions amid longstanding concerns over Iran's nuclear aspirations.

President Trump reiterated the U.S.'s viewpoint that Iran is perilously close to acquiring nuclear weapons. Emphasizing U.S. preventive measures, he stated the country's entitlement to bar Iranian oil transactions with other nations, signalling a continuation of stringent sanctions.

Additionally, President Trump signed a directive reinforcing his 'maximum pressure campaign' on Iran. He also confirmed the ongoing U.S. disengagement from the United Nations Human Rights Council and the suspension of funds to the U.N.'s Palestinian relief initiative, UNRWA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025