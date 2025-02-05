Tragic Collision Over the Potomac
Authorities have identified 66 of the 67 victims from the midair collision involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River. All bodies have been recovered, and efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are underway to clear the wreckage from the site.
Authorities announced that 66 of the 67 victims in the tragic midair collision over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter have been identified.
A joint statement from officials revealed that all bodies have been recovered, marking a grim milestone in the aftermath of the incident. Recovery efforts are ongoing as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to clear the airplane wreckage from the Potomac.
In a bid to complete the cleanup, officials intend to start removing the helicopter wreckage on Wednesday, providing a semblance of closure to this tragic event.
