Tragic Collision Over the Potomac

Authorities announced that 66 of the 67 victims in the tragic midair collision over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter have been identified.

A joint statement from officials revealed that all bodies have been recovered, marking a grim milestone in the aftermath of the incident. Recovery efforts are ongoing as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to clear the airplane wreckage from the Potomac.

In a bid to complete the cleanup, officials intend to start removing the helicopter wreckage on Wednesday, providing a semblance of closure to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)