Left Menu

Elon Musk vs. OpenAI: Courtroom Clash Over Nonprofit Transformation

Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI's transition to a for-profit entity may go to trial, as ruled by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. Musk co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman but left before its rise. Now, OpenAI aims to change its structure to secure AI development funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:24 IST
Elon Musk vs. OpenAI: Courtroom Clash Over Nonprofit Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's ongoing legal battle against OpenAI's transition to a for-profit organization has reached a pivotal moment, as a federal judge announced parts of the lawsuit might proceed to trial.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers emphasized that Musk, also known as the Tesla CEO, will have to testify, determining the course of events in the courtroom.

Musk initially founded OpenAI alongside Sam Altman in 2015 but left prior to its success. As OpenAI restructures to attract major funding, the legal and financial stakes escalate in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025