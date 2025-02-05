Elon Musk vs. OpenAI: Courtroom Clash Over Nonprofit Transformation
Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI's transition to a for-profit entity may go to trial, as ruled by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. Musk co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman but left before its rise. Now, OpenAI aims to change its structure to secure AI development funding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:24 IST
Elon Musk's ongoing legal battle against OpenAI's transition to a for-profit organization has reached a pivotal moment, as a federal judge announced parts of the lawsuit might proceed to trial.
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers emphasized that Musk, also known as the Tesla CEO, will have to testify, determining the course of events in the courtroom.
Musk initially founded OpenAI alongside Sam Altman in 2015 but left prior to its success. As OpenAI restructures to attract major funding, the legal and financial stakes escalate in this high-profile case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lina Khan's Resignation: The End of an Antitrust Era
Lina Khan: A Former Antitrust Enforcer's Legacy at the FTC
UK Antitrust Regulator Shake-Up: A Shift in Strategy?
Antitrust Regulator Chair Steps Down Amid Strategic Shifts
Leadership Shake-Up at UK's Antitrust Regulator Sparks Dialogue on Economic Growth Strategies