Elon Musk vs. OpenAI: Courtroom Clash Over Nonprofit Transformation

Elon Musk's ongoing legal battle against OpenAI's transition to a for-profit organization has reached a pivotal moment, as a federal judge announced parts of the lawsuit might proceed to trial.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers emphasized that Musk, also known as the Tesla CEO, will have to testify, determining the course of events in the courtroom.

Musk initially founded OpenAI alongside Sam Altman in 2015 but left prior to its success. As OpenAI restructures to attract major funding, the legal and financial stakes escalate in this high-profile case.

