King Charles Warns of AI's Existential Threats

King Charles addressed AI executives, highlighting the existential threats posed by artificial intelligence when it falls into the wrong hands. He emphasized the urgency for safeguards to prevent potential catastrophic misuse and urged executives to ensure that AI remains a tool for humanity's benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:41 IST
King Charles Warns of AI's Existential Threats
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In a stark warning to artificial intelligence leaders, Britain's King Charles highlighted the 'existential dangers' posed by AI when misused. On Thursday, he emphasized the need for immediate safeguards to prevent potential catastrophic outcomes.

Speaking with executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic, and other tech giants, the King expressed concern about AI developing darker capabilities, possibly even lethal ones. He urged these tech leaders to contemplate the urgent need to ensure these technologies don't fall into malicious hands.

King Charles concluded by reminding the executives of their responsibility not only to advance technology but to keep it firmly aligned with the service of humanity and the natural environment.

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