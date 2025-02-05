Left Menu

Mexican Troops Mobilized to Halt U.S. Tariffs

Hundreds of Mexican soldiers have been deployed to border areas with the U.S. to crack down on fentanyl trafficking, as part of an agreement that paused U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports. The move aims to address illegal migration and trafficking issues, but risks leaving other regions underprotected.

In a significant move, hundreds of Mexican soldiers were dispatched on Tuesday to the U.S. border. This deployment is part of an agreement that stopped U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports, with Mexico agreeing to tackle fentanyl trafficking more aggressively.

The deployment will focus on areas known for high rates of illegal migration and trafficking, particularly in border states like Baja California, Sonora, and Tamaulipas. The plan involves eventually stationing 10,000 Mexican soldiers along these critical zones, an initiative linked to a deal where U.S. President Donald Trump paused a looming 25% tariff proposal.

Additionally, the U.S. committed to preventing the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico. However, concerns have been raised that funneling such military resources to the border might leave other parts of Mexico vulnerable. Experts, like Andres Sumano, speculate that without this agreement, a trade war could have negatively impacted both nations' economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

