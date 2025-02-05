US Domestic Headlines: Wildfire Aid, Transgender Sports Ban, and Trade Tensions

California Governor Gavin Newsom is heading to Washington, D.C., to seek crucial aid for wildfire victims. His visit aims to secure disaster relief for those affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

In a controversial move, President Trump prepares to sign an executive order barring transgender women from participating in female sports, sparking nationwide debate.

The ongoing trade war intensifies as Trump imposes tariffs on Chinese goods, met with retaliatory measures by China. This escalation further strains US-China economic relations.

