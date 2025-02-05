Left Menu

Global Leaders Set to Gather in Moscow for Soviet Victory Commemorations

President Mahmoud Abbas is confirmed to attend Soviet victory celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end. The event, held on May 9, will see leaders from various nations, including Slovakia. North Korean soldiers are expected to participate in the Red Square parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected in Moscow this May for the anniversary commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two. The announcement was confirmed by Palestinian envoy Abdel Hafiz Nofal.

The event, announced by the Kremlin as a significant gathering to mark 80 years since the war's end, has extended invitations to numerous countries. Russia's Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, remains a pivotal secular holiday for the nation.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirms his participation, while the presence of North Korean soldiers is anticipated for the Red Square parade. The parade invites military contingents from 19 'friendly' nations, amid ongoing tensions from Western economic sanctions related to Russia's Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

