Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected in Moscow this May for the anniversary commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two. The announcement was confirmed by Palestinian envoy Abdel Hafiz Nofal.

The event, announced by the Kremlin as a significant gathering to mark 80 years since the war's end, has extended invitations to numerous countries. Russia's Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, remains a pivotal secular holiday for the nation.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirms his participation, while the presence of North Korean soldiers is anticipated for the Red Square parade. The parade invites military contingents from 19 'friendly' nations, amid ongoing tensions from Western economic sanctions related to Russia's Ukraine conflict.

