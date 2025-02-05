Trump's Tariff Tensions: Mexico's Cool-Headed Negotiations

Top Mexican officials expressed optimism on Tuesday about reaching an agreement with the United States before proposed tariffs take effect. The U.S. is demanding progress in combating drug and migrant flow across the shared border.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Mexico and Canada with 25% tariffs, delaying their implementation by a month in exchange for promises to address significant drug and immigration issues. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard stated that a month provides ample time to reach a resolution, noting the improved equity in current negotiations.

Mexico's initial action included sending 10,000 National Guard members to the border. President Claudia Sheinbaum's calm and strategic response to Trump's tariff threats has been praised widely, contrasting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's more aggressive stance. The negotiations with the U.S. will tackle issues like arms trafficking and auto manufacturing, crucial to cross-border economics.

