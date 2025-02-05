USPS Halts Chinese Packages Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension of international parcels from China and Hong Kong. This follows President Donald Trump's recent action to close a trade loophole that allowed low-value packages from China to avoid tariffs.

The Trump administration's decision to apply an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports took effect on Tuesday, aimed at closing the 'de minimis' loophole. This loophole had permitted importers and U.S. consumers to shun tariffs on goods priced under $800.

Fast-fashion companies like Shein and Temu, which have thrived in the U.S. partly due to the de minimis policy, may face significant impacts. Nearly 30% of packages shipped to the U.S. under this provision were linked to these firms, according to a congressional report.

(With inputs from agencies.)