Major Reshuffle in Haryana Government: Top Administrative Changes Announced
In a sweeping administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has transferred 12 IAS and 67 HCS officers. Key changes include Sudhir Rajpal's new role overseeing the Women and Child Development department and Vinay Pratap Singh's appointment as Commissioner and Special Secretary, Excise and Taxation. Several other significant postings were also announced.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has made significant changes to its top bureaucracy. This reorganization, effective immediately, involves the transfer of 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 67 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers.
Among the most notable appointments, senior IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal has been entrusted with an additional responsibility as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Women and Child Development, leaving his current role at the Health Department. His predecessor, Amneet P Kumar, has been assigned as Commissioner and Secretary of the Fisheries Department.
Several high-profile changes include Ashima Brar as Commissioner and Secretary in the Cooperative Department, Phool Chand Meena as Commissioner of Rohtak division, and D K Behera taking on Transport Commissioner duties. More changes, including those affecting Anshaj Singh and Vinay Pratap Singh, further illustrate the administrative overhaul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- government
- administrative
- reshuffle
- IAS
- HCS
- Sudhir Rajpal
- appointments
- transfers
- bureaucracy
ALSO READ
Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation
IAS Officer Pooja Singhal Reinstated After Bail
Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP for Bias in Ayodhya's Administrative Posts
Overcoming bias to build resilient models: A path to reliable medical AI