Major Reshuffle in Haryana Government: Top Administrative Changes Announced

In a sweeping administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has made significant changes to its top bureaucracy. This reorganization, effective immediately, involves the transfer of 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 67 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers.

Among the most notable appointments, senior IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal has been entrusted with an additional responsibility as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Women and Child Development, leaving his current role at the Health Department. His predecessor, Amneet P Kumar, has been assigned as Commissioner and Secretary of the Fisheries Department.

Several high-profile changes include Ashima Brar as Commissioner and Secretary in the Cooperative Department, Phool Chand Meena as Commissioner of Rohtak division, and D K Behera taking on Transport Commissioner duties. More changes, including those affecting Anshaj Singh and Vinay Pratap Singh, further illustrate the administrative overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)