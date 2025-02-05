India's Finance Ministry Bans AI Tools for Confidentiality

The Indian finance ministry has issued a directive to its employees, urging them to avoid using AI tools such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek for government functions, citing potential data confidentiality risks. This internal advisory highlights growing concerns about data security linked to AI technologies.

Similar restrictions have been implemented by countries including Australia and Italy, emphasizing a broader apprehension about AI and data protection. The advisory comes at a critical juncture, as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to visit India for discussions with the country's IT minister.

Despite the lack of immediate comments from the finance ministry and involved AI companies, internal sources confirm the advisory's authenticity. Meanwhile, OpenAI continues to grapple with legal challenges in India, given an ongoing copyright dispute with major media entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)