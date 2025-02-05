Left Menu

India's Finance Ministry Bans AI Tools for Confidentiality

The Indian finance ministry has instructed its staff to refrain from using AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek due to confidentiality risks. This decision mirrors actions by Australia and Italy. The advisory was publicized on social media just before OpenAI's Sam Altman's visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:54 IST
India's Finance Ministry Bans AI Tools for Confidentiality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian finance ministry has issued a directive to its employees, urging them to avoid using AI tools such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek for government functions, citing potential data confidentiality risks. This internal advisory highlights growing concerns about data security linked to AI technologies.

Similar restrictions have been implemented by countries including Australia and Italy, emphasizing a broader apprehension about AI and data protection. The advisory comes at a critical juncture, as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to visit India for discussions with the country's IT minister.

Despite the lack of immediate comments from the finance ministry and involved AI companies, internal sources confirm the advisory's authenticity. Meanwhile, OpenAI continues to grapple with legal challenges in India, given an ongoing copyright dispute with major media entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025