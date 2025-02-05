Shocking Assault Attempt: Man Arrested in Thane District
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly attempting to kill a 25-year-old woman after she resisted his advances. The accused lured the victim to his house and tried to strangle her when she refused to marry him. She was rescued by neighbors after regaining consciousness.
A shocking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a 25-year-old woman from his neighborhood. The dramatic sequence of events reportedly began when the man lured the woman to his residence.
Once inside, he locked the door and began making unwanted advances. When the woman firmly rejected his proposal, the situation escalated as the man threatened her life, attempting to strangle her with a rope, authorities reported.
After the woman fell unconscious, the accused fled the scene, leaving her locked inside. She later regained consciousness and alerted neighbors, leading to her rescue and prompting police action. The man now faces charges under sections 109 and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
