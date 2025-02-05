Tragedy in Sweden: Mass Shooting Leaves Nation in Shock

Sweden was left in mourning after a devastating mass shooting at an adult education center west of Stockholm claimed 11 lives, including the gunman. Known as Campus Risbergska, the center offers educational programs for adults, immigrants, and people with disabilities.

The tragic event, which took place Tuesday afternoon, is Sweden's deadliest mass shooting. It prompted heightened security measures and caution as students sheltered in nearby buildings while others were swiftly evacuated. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said, “an event that shakes our entire society to its core.”

Authorities have yet to determine the gunman's motive or the total number of wounded. The police have stated that the suspect acted alone, with no warning signs or terrorism links currently suspected. Investigations continue as Sweden grapples with the worst gun violence in its history.

