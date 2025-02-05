Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Man in Dowry Death Case Due to Lack of Evidence

A Delhi court has acquitted a man in a dowry death case, citing ''vague and general'' allegations without specific evidence as insufficient for conviction. The ruling underscores the significance of detailed and corroborated accusations in securing a conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:54 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Dowry Death Case Due to Lack of Evidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent decision from a Delhi court has resulted in the acquittal of a man accused of dowry death, emphasizing the necessity for explicit and corroborated allegations in such legal proceedings.

Additionally, Sessions Judge Twinkle Wadhwa presided over the case involving Monish, also known as Noor Mohammad, who faced charges under Sections 304 B and 498 A of the IPC at the Bhajanpura Police Station.

The court underscored that without specific and substantial allegations, conviction is untenable, especially when public witnesses turn hostile or fail to provide direct evidence matching the legal threshold of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025