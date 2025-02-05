Left Menu

Regional Powers Unite Against Islamic State: A New Coalition in the Middle East

Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan are collaborating to combat the Islamic State threat. A joint meeting is planned in Jordan to strengthen cooperation among their ministries and intelligence. This development comes amid concerns of a potential resurgence of the militant group post-Assad's ouster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:40 IST
Regional Powers Unite Against Islamic State: A New Coalition in the Middle East
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant move, Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan are aligning forces to tackle the threat posed by the Islamic State in their region, with plans for a joint meeting in Jordan, as announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday.

This collaboration follows the removal of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and ongoing warnings from Western and regional authorities about a possible resurgence of the militant group. Thousands of Islamic State members remain detained in northeast Syria.

The nations have preliminarily agreed to collaborate with closer involvement of their foreign and defence ministries and intelligence agencies, focusing on enhanced border security. Despite tensions with the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces guarding the camps, Turkey supports Syria's new administration in its fight against both the Islamic State and Kurdish militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025