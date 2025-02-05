Regional Powers Unite Against Islamic State: A New Coalition in the Middle East

In a significant move, Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan are aligning forces to tackle the threat posed by the Islamic State in their region, with plans for a joint meeting in Jordan, as announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday.

This collaboration follows the removal of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and ongoing warnings from Western and regional authorities about a possible resurgence of the militant group. Thousands of Islamic State members remain detained in northeast Syria.

The nations have preliminarily agreed to collaborate with closer involvement of their foreign and defence ministries and intelligence agencies, focusing on enhanced border security. Despite tensions with the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces guarding the camps, Turkey supports Syria's new administration in its fight against both the Islamic State and Kurdish militants.

