Tragedy in Bapunagar: Father Arrested for Poisoning Son

An alarming incident unfolded in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar locality, where a father was arrested after allegedly poisoning his 10-year-old son. The man reportedly used sodium nitrite, a toxic compound, to lace water given to his son Om.

According to police, the suspect, Kalpesh Gohel, initially planned a murder-suicide scheme involving his two children. The children's mother was away during the tragedy, leaving Om and his sister Jiya in their father's care.

The series of events took a grim turn as Om began vomiting after consuming the tainted water. Despite efforts by family members to save him, the child was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind this horrifying act.

