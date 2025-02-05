Left Menu

Tragedy in Bapunagar: Father Arrested for Poisoning Son

A man from Ahmedabad allegedly killed his 10-year-old son by administering water mixed with sodium nitrite. After attempting to poison both his children, he abandoned plans for suicide and fled. The boy was declared dead at a hospital. The father has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:07 IST
Tragedy in Bapunagar: Father Arrested for Poisoning Son
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An alarming incident unfolded in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar locality, where a father was arrested after allegedly poisoning his 10-year-old son. The man reportedly used sodium nitrite, a toxic compound, to lace water given to his son Om.

According to police, the suspect, Kalpesh Gohel, initially planned a murder-suicide scheme involving his two children. The children's mother was away during the tragedy, leaving Om and his sister Jiya in their father's care.

The series of events took a grim turn as Om began vomiting after consuming the tainted water. Despite efforts by family members to save him, the child was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind this horrifying act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

