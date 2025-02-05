Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Seeks Clarity on Vijay Mallya Case: Are Banks Over-Recovering?

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to banks following a petition from Vijay Mallya demanding a detailed account of recovered amounts post-liquidation of United Breweries Holdings Limited. Mallya's argument contends that debts have been repaid multiple times, yet additional recoveries continue without clear settlement confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:12 IST
Karnataka High Court Seeks Clarity on Vijay Mallya Case: Are Banks Over-Recovering?
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has prompted banks to clarify their financial dealings with fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya. This follows a petition filed by Mallya, requiring a full statement of accounts detailing recovery amounts from United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL) and other certificate debtors.

Mallya's senior counsel, Sajan Poovayya, highlights that despite the liquidation of Kingfisher Airlines and UBHL, recovery attempts continued, surpassing the required amounts. Poovayya noted the Supreme Court and other judicial levels upheld the winding-up order, yet continuous debt recoveries appear unwarranted as claims have been settled.

The court seeks assurance from banks that all debt recoveries align with legal obligations, and Mallya's petition requests an interim stay on further bank asset sales until the debt settlement is confirmed in adherence to the Companies Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025