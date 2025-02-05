Parents Demand Justice on Late Doctor's Birthday

In a poignant appeal, the grieving parents of a doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College last year have urged the public to take to the streets on February 9, her would-be 32nd birthday, to demand justice in her case.

The parents released a video statement expressing their relentless fight for justice for their daughter. 'Our daughter achieved so much through hard work, only to have her dreams destroyed,' they lamented, inviting supporters to join their protest on her birthday.

The parents questioned the investigation, claiming that the true culprits remain shielded, despite the recent sentencing of civic volunteer Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment by a Kolkata court. They thank supporters who have stood by them since August.

