Left Menu

Parents Demand Justice on Late Doctor's Birthday

The parents of a doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College last year are urging public protests for justice on what would have been her 32nd birthday. The CBI is investigating, but they believe the real culprits have not all been caught.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:36 IST
Parents Demand Justice on Late Doctor's Birthday
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant appeal, the grieving parents of a doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College last year have urged the public to take to the streets on February 9, her would-be 32nd birthday, to demand justice in her case.

The parents released a video statement expressing their relentless fight for justice for their daughter. 'Our daughter achieved so much through hard work, only to have her dreams destroyed,' they lamented, inviting supporters to join their protest on her birthday.

The parents questioned the investigation, claiming that the true culprits remain shielded, despite the recent sentencing of civic volunteer Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment by a Kolkata court. They thank supporters who have stood by them since August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025