Parents Demand Justice on Late Doctor's Birthday
The parents of a doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College last year are urging public protests for justice on what would have been her 32nd birthday. The CBI is investigating, but they believe the real culprits have not all been caught.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant appeal, the grieving parents of a doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College last year have urged the public to take to the streets on February 9, her would-be 32nd birthday, to demand justice in her case.
The parents released a video statement expressing their relentless fight for justice for their daughter. 'Our daughter achieved so much through hard work, only to have her dreams destroyed,' they lamented, inviting supporters to join their protest on her birthday.
The parents questioned the investigation, claiming that the true culprits remain shielded, despite the recent sentencing of civic volunteer Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment by a Kolkata court. They thank supporters who have stood by them since August.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shake-up at U.S. Immigration Courts Sparks Controversy
Impeachment Drama Unfolds: South Korean President Faces Constitutional Court
Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court
Laura Dern Remembers David Lynch on His Posthumous Birthday
Tis Hazari Court Urges Better Collection of Biological Evidence in Sexual Assault Cases