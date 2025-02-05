BMC Budget Draws Criticism for Hollow Promises by NCP
The NCP (SP) criticized the BMC's Rs 74,427.41 crore budget as inadequate for civic issues. Despite funds for infrastructure, roads remain hazardous. NCP calls for transparency and audits, highlighting neglected services, pollution, and lack of affordable housing provisions.
- Country:
- India
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday criticized the Mahayuti government's recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget, describing it as a series of 'hollow promises' that fail to address crucial civic issues such as 'unsafe roads.'
Despite significant financial allocations for infrastructure, hazardous road conditions persist in Mumbai, leading to public distrust in the budget's efficacy, according to NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.
Tapase also highlighted ongoing problems in Mumbai's air quality, waste management, healthcare, and education, calling for greater transparency and accountability from the government in future civic expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
