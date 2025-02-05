Odisha Couple Arrested for 1.30 Crore Loan Fraud

A couple in Odisha's Patia area was apprehended by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for securing a loan of Rs 1.30 crore deceitfully from a private bank by remortgaging properties.

The couple, Ashirbad Pattnaik and Manogyan, had already used the properties as collateral for a Rs 3.79 crore loan from Indian Bank in 2018.

The investigation uncovered fake sale deeds and loan documents, revealing a wrongful loss of Rs 1.30 crore to ICICI Bank. One property was sold by Ashirbad, and the remaining were seized due to repayment failure.

