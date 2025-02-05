Transformation in Tripura: From Landlocked to Land-Linked

Union Home Minister Amit Shah proclaimed a significant transformation in Tripura, converting it from a 'landlocked' to a 'land-linked' state, attributing this to the BJP-led coalition's governance. He praised the peace and prosperity brought by agreements with outlawed groups and emphasized the absence of militants in the region.

Virtually addressing a government event in Agartala, Shah highlighted achievements over the past seven years, marking a departure from the decades-long rule of Congress and communist parties. He commended the seamless integration of the Bru population and asserted that development has taken center stage under BJP leadership.

Pointing out improvements in connectivity, Shah credited the Modi government with boosting development and investment in the Northeast. Speaking on job creation, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the transparency in filling government positions and ambitions for broader employment opportunities, aiming to engage about 9 lakh people in cooperatives.

