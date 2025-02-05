Left Menu

Awareness and Action: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Women in Kerala

Despite the POSH Act being in place for over a decade, awareness remains low among women employees in Kerala. The Kerala Women's Commission is organizing state-wide awareness programs to ensure safety and gender sensitivity. Technopark and other institutions are involved in these initiatives to combat workplace harassment.

Updated: 05-02-2025 18:58 IST
More than a decade after the introduction of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace (POSH) Act, awareness among women employees remains insufficient, according to Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi. During an awareness event for IT and non-technical staff at Technopark, she stressed the need for monitoring systems in workplaces to safeguard women.

The awareness programme is part of a broader state-wide campaign by the Kerala Women's Commission to promote understanding of the POSH Act, 2013. The initiative underscores the ongoing exploitation and harassment faced by women in various settings, highlighting the necessity for increased awareness and institutional safeguards.

Commending Technopark for its involvement, Sathidevi called for more establishments to engage in such programmes due to the rising reports of harassment reaching the Commission. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, urged establishments to create stress-free and safe environments for women, while Technopark CEO Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd) emphasized the importance of gender sensitivity for all employees.

