Scam in Paharganj: Illegal Groundwater Extraction Uncovered!

The National Green Tribunal has issued a strong directive concerning illegal groundwater extraction in Delhi's Paharganj area. For over 10 years, hundreds of hotels and guest houses have illicitly drawn water under the pretense of a Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS), according to a recent tribunal observation.

On January 29, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel described the scheme as a 'scam' that not only led to a loss for the state but also harmed the environment. They noted that many Paharganj establishments operated borewells without regulation, depleting groundwater levels significantly.

The tribunal revealed that despite the VDS lacking formal government approval, a committee had endorsed voluntary disclosures for water extraction. This resulted in unchecked groundwater withdrawals, worsening the environmental impact. The tribunal instructed Delhi's chief secretary to investigate the financial damage and environmental degradation, holding accountable those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)