Left Menu

Scam in Paharganj: Illegal Groundwater Extraction Uncovered!

The National Green Tribunal has uncovered a decade-long scam involving illegal groundwater extraction by hundreds of hotels in Delhi's Paharganj area. Under the guise of the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme, these establishments have been depleting resources without paying charges, impacting both the state exchequer and the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:45 IST
Scam in Paharganj: Illegal Groundwater Extraction Uncovered!
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has issued a strong directive concerning illegal groundwater extraction in Delhi's Paharganj area. For over 10 years, hundreds of hotels and guest houses have illicitly drawn water under the pretense of a Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS), according to a recent tribunal observation.

On January 29, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel described the scheme as a 'scam' that not only led to a loss for the state but also harmed the environment. They noted that many Paharganj establishments operated borewells without regulation, depleting groundwater levels significantly.

The tribunal revealed that despite the VDS lacking formal government approval, a committee had endorsed voluntary disclosures for water extraction. This resulted in unchecked groundwater withdrawals, worsening the environmental impact. The tribunal instructed Delhi's chief secretary to investigate the financial damage and environmental degradation, holding accountable those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025