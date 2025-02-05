Left Menu

Unveiling the Journey: Deported Gujaratis and Their Quest for a Better Future

Family members of deported Gujarati immigrants express shock over their relatives' deportation from the US. Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel urges to avoid criminal portrayal of the deportees who went abroad for better career prospects. Past incidents highlight the perilous journey of immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:08 IST
Unveiling the Journey: Deported Gujaratis and Their Quest for a Better Future
  • Country:
  • India

Family members of recently deported Gujarati immigrants from the US are expressing bewilderment over the sudden returns of their kin. Many claim no knowledge of how their relatives reached American soil, and in some cases, the connection with their relatives was lost months ago.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has drawn attention to the plight of these immigrants. He emphasized that the deportees, who traveled in search of job opportunities and better prospects, should not be stigmatized as criminals. A US military aircraft, arriving in Amritsar, Punjab, carried 104 Indian deportees, 33 of whom hail from Gujarat.

Family members recount previous incidents of immigration-related tragedies, painting a picture of ongoing risks associated with illegal migration. Authorities stress caution and urge the government not to harass the returnees but to provide support instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025