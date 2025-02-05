Unveiling the Journey: Deported Gujaratis and Their Quest for a Better Future

Family members of recently deported Gujarati immigrants from the US are expressing bewilderment over the sudden returns of their kin. Many claim no knowledge of how their relatives reached American soil, and in some cases, the connection with their relatives was lost months ago.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has drawn attention to the plight of these immigrants. He emphasized that the deportees, who traveled in search of job opportunities and better prospects, should not be stigmatized as criminals. A US military aircraft, arriving in Amritsar, Punjab, carried 104 Indian deportees, 33 of whom hail from Gujarat.

Family members recount previous incidents of immigration-related tragedies, painting a picture of ongoing risks associated with illegal migration. Authorities stress caution and urge the government not to harass the returnees but to provide support instead.

