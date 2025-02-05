Left Menu

Surge in Imports Widens U.S. Trade Deficit to Record Levels

The U.S. trade deficit broadened due to a surge in imports driven by tariff-related uncertainties. The deficit widened to $98.4 billion in December 2023. Major contributors were increased imports from China, Mexico, and Canada, spurred by businesses anticipating tariffs. Export declines contributed to the widening gap.

Updated: 05-02-2025 21:20 IST
The U.S. trade deficit expanded significantly in December, fueled by a record surge in imports, amid looming tariff threats.

The latest Commerce Department report highlighted deficits with trade partners, including China, Mexico, and Canada—key targets for the Trump administration's tariff policies.

Economists emphasize the role of businesses accelerating purchases before potential tariff increases, leading to a widening trade gap.

