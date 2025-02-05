Left Menu

Clampdown Initiates: US Deports 104 Indian Immigrants

A US military aircraft landed in Amritsar with 104 Indian deportees as part of President Trump's immigration crackdown. The group comprised mainly of individuals from Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat. Punjab officials urged Prime Minister Modi to discuss deportation issues with Trump amid calls for penalizing involved travel agents.

  • India

An American military aircraft transported 104 Indian illegal immigrants from various states to Amritsar, marking the commencement of President Trump's immigration crackdown. The deportees predominantly originated from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, representing the first batch targeted under the new policy.

Officials in Punjab promptly engaged with deportees for questioning to ascertain any criminal records, as the group included 19 women and 13 minors. The deportees' arrival signals heightened tensions ahead of Prime Minister Modi's upcoming talks with President Trump in Washington.

State authorities have demanded accountability from travel agents responsible for facilitating illegal migration. In response, Punjab leaders are urging Modi to negotiate a resolution with Trump to prevent future deportations, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these underlying issues.

