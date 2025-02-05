Defections in Telangana: BRS MLAs Receive Disqualification Notices
The Telangana Legislative Assembly has issued disqualification notices to BRS MLAs who joined the ruling Congress. MLA Kadiyam Srihari confirmed this development while stating they are seeking time to respond. The BRS has petitioned both the Assembly Speaker and the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of the defectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Legislative Assembly's secretary has officially notified several BRS MLAs regarding disqualification due to their switch to the ruling Congress. Those involved are reportedly in the process of drafting their responses.
Among the notified is Kadiyam Srihari, who confirmed on Wednesday that he and two other colleagues have received notices. He further noted that they have requested additional time to respond.
Since last year, ten BRS MLAs have defected to Congress following its rise to power. BRS has escalated the matter to the Supreme Court in a bid to secure their disqualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's UCC Push: Reflecting Ambedkar's Ideals Amidst Congress Criticism
Mahatma Gandhi Centenary: Congress Gathers Amidst Unforeseen Absence
Congress Honors Gandhi's Legacy with Karnataka Rally Against BJP Policies
Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi
Youth Congress Protests Brewery Setup in Kerala