Defections in Telangana: BRS MLAs Receive Disqualification Notices

The Telangana Legislative Assembly's secretary has officially notified several BRS MLAs regarding disqualification due to their switch to the ruling Congress. Those involved are reportedly in the process of drafting their responses.

Among the notified is Kadiyam Srihari, who confirmed on Wednesday that he and two other colleagues have received notices. He further noted that they have requested additional time to respond.

Since last year, ten BRS MLAs have defected to Congress following its rise to power. BRS has escalated the matter to the Supreme Court in a bid to secure their disqualification.

