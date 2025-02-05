Controversy Erupts Over Facial Recognition in Maharashtra's Mantralaya

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole has voiced strong opposition to the new facial recognition system at Mantralaya, suggesting it is a strategic move to distance the general public from political leaders. Patole alleges that the system paves the way for the allocation of state resources to builders and industrialists.

In a social media post, Patole remarked on the ease with which builders' vehicles access the high-security state secretariat in Mumbai, while ordinary citizens face entry barriers.

The facial recognition and RFID card initiative, designed for enhanced security and transparency, encountered launch day issues on February 3, causing significant delays and confusion among staff and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)