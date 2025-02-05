Left Menu

Hidden Arsenal Discovered in Snowy Terrain of Baramulla

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district uncovered a hidden cache of arms and ammunition concealed in a snow-covered area. The discovery included three AK 47 rifles, multiple magazines, and grenades, all found hidden in a tree trunk. The operation reflects ongoing security efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

The operation took place in a snow-laden area, where the cache — wrapped in a blanket — was cleverly hidden inside the hollow trunk of a tree. Security forces at Anganpathri in the Boniyar area made the discovery, officials revealed.

The cache included three AK 47 rifles, 11 AK magazines, 292 rounds, a UBGL, nine UBGL grenades, and two hand grenades, pointing to serious security challenges in the region, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

