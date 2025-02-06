UN Chief to Urge Trump Against Gaza Ethnic Cleansing
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to warn U.S. President Donald Trump against proposals perceived as ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Guterres will emphasize adherence to international law and underline the importance of a two-state solution in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In a pivotal move, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to admonish U.S. President Donald Trump for proposals seen as ethnic cleansing in the volatile Gaza region. Guterres's address is anticipated during a meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.
According to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres will urge the upholding of international law and caution that solutions should not exacerbate existing problems. The Secretary-General's firm stance against any form of ethnic cleansing comes amid Trump's controversial plan to relocate Palestinians and hand control of Gaza to the United States.
Guterres is also expected to reaffirm the long-standing U.N. advocacy for a two-state solution. Following discussions with Jordan's King Abdullah, Guterres remains committed to the vision of peaceful, recognized boundaries between Israeli and Palestinian states, a delicate issue that continues to stir international debate.
