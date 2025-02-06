Senate Demands Regarding Elon Musk's Access to Sensitive Data
Senate Intelligence Committee Democrats are questioning the transparency and security measures around Elon Musk's access to sensitive federal data as he heads a taskforce to overhaul agencies. Concerns about data misuse, including exposure of classified and personal information, have been raised, with calls for clarity on Musk's team's vetting process.
- Country:
- United States
Senate Democrats on the Intelligence Committee are demanding clarity over potential security risks associated with billionaire Elon Musk's access to sensitive federal data. Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump to lead a governmental overhaul task force, has alarmed lawmakers by his team's access to classified and personal data.
The Committee addressed a letter to Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff, questioning the protocols to prevent unauthorized leaks from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk's operation involves dismantling federal agencies, raising concerns among legislators about exposure of American citizens' sensitive information.
Senators warned that mishandling this data could jeopardize national security and Americans' privacy. The letter seeks answers about DOGE's staff vetting, their collaboration with intelligence officials, and measures to safeguard CIA informants' identities. Musk has refuted criticism, suggesting his team's work is crucial, whereas the White House has yet to respond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
White House sidelines staffers detailed to the National Security Council, aiming to align team with Trump's agenda, reports AP.
NSC Overhaul: Trump's National Security Revamp Sparks Change
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.