Left Menu

Senate Demands Regarding Elon Musk's Access to Sensitive Data

Senate Intelligence Committee Democrats are questioning the transparency and security measures around Elon Musk's access to sensitive federal data as he heads a taskforce to overhaul agencies. Concerns about data misuse, including exposure of classified and personal information, have been raised, with calls for clarity on Musk's team's vetting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:54 IST
Senate Demands Regarding Elon Musk's Access to Sensitive Data
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Senate Democrats on the Intelligence Committee are demanding clarity over potential security risks associated with billionaire Elon Musk's access to sensitive federal data. Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump to lead a governmental overhaul task force, has alarmed lawmakers by his team's access to classified and personal data.

The Committee addressed a letter to Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff, questioning the protocols to prevent unauthorized leaks from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk's operation involves dismantling federal agencies, raising concerns among legislators about exposure of American citizens' sensitive information.

Senators warned that mishandling this data could jeopardize national security and Americans' privacy. The letter seeks answers about DOGE's staff vetting, their collaboration with intelligence officials, and measures to safeguard CIA informants' identities. Musk has refuted criticism, suggesting his team's work is crucial, whereas the White House has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025