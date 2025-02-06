Senate Demands Regarding Elon Musk's Access to Sensitive Data

Senate Democrats on the Intelligence Committee are demanding clarity over potential security risks associated with billionaire Elon Musk's access to sensitive federal data. Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump to lead a governmental overhaul task force, has alarmed lawmakers by his team's access to classified and personal data.

The Committee addressed a letter to Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff, questioning the protocols to prevent unauthorized leaks from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk's operation involves dismantling federal agencies, raising concerns among legislators about exposure of American citizens' sensitive information.

Senators warned that mishandling this data could jeopardize national security and Americans' privacy. The letter seeks answers about DOGE's staff vetting, their collaboration with intelligence officials, and measures to safeguard CIA informants' identities. Musk has refuted criticism, suggesting his team's work is crucial, whereas the White House has yet to respond.

